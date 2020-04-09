Transcript for ABC News exclusive: Former NRA top lieutenant insider speaks out

Now to the ABC news exclusive. The former NRA insider ripping the lid off one of the most powerful groups in the U.S. Joshua Powell with scathing allegations in a book out attitude accusing Wayne la Pierre of -- how their money was spent, including trips on private jets. Here's Pierre Thomas. Reporter: A former top lieutenant is officially declaring war on perhaps the most powerful and best known lobbyist in Washington, NRA CEO Wayne Lapierre. Gun owners across America should be horrified by what I saw inside the NRA. Reporter: In his new book, "Inside the NRA," Joshua Powell describes an organization rife with corruption. It is this, you know, incredible mess of malfeasance and self-dealing. Reporter: He accuses Lapierre and other executives of misleading dues-paying members of the NRA and using their money to finance Lapierre's lavish lifestyle. Including $542,000 for trips on private jets. It is an abomination. It's to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars of wastage. Reporter: It's possible crimes were committed. Is that what you are saying? If fraud is a crime, that's correct. Reporter: But Powell is under investigation himself for the very malfeasance he says he's trying to expose. He's named in the New York attorney general's lawsuit seeking to disband the NRA that alleges evidence of illegal conduct and inappropriate spending for which the NRA says he was ultimately fired. He denies the allegations. The allegations make you seem like part of the problem. I understand that. And I don't believe that's the case. Reporter: Powell says he now supports some of the gun control measures he says his old boss worked tirelessly to block. He claims the NRA said no to any proposed solutions to the nation's gun violence problem it felt would restrict second amendment rights. The NRA does have blood on its hands. Reporter: The NRA calls it pure fiction and that before he was under investigation he -- everything the NRA was doing. Powell's attorney has reached out, offering to cooperate with their investigation. Pierre Thomas with that exclusive interview tonight. You can hear much more next week on "Good morning America."

