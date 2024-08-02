Acting Head of the Secret Service blames his agency in Trump's assassination attempt

The acting head of the Secret Service blamed his agency for the attempted assassination of Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. Ronald Rowe called it "a Secret Service failure."

August 2, 2024

