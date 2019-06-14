Actress Jessica Biel under fire

More
Biel has drawn criticism after appearing this week in Sacramento with vaccination skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to voice concerns about new measure that would require a new vaccine exemption process.
0:22 | 06/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Actress Jessica Biel under fire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"Biel has drawn criticism after appearing this week in Sacramento with vaccination skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to voice concerns about new measure that would require a new vaccine exemption process.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63700228","title":"Actress Jessica Biel under fire","url":"/WNT/video/actress-jessica-biel-fire-63700228"}