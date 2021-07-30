Aftermath of powerful storms in the Northeast

An EF-3 tornado touched down Thursday near Philadelphia and brought winds up to 140 mph. There were at least 11 reported tornadoes from Illinois to New Jersey.
1:32 | 07/30/21

