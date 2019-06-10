Transcript for Alex Trebek shares intimate thoughts on battling cancer

You're not afraid of dying? No. No. Not afraid of dying. One thing they're not going to say at my funeral as part of a eulogy, he was taken from us too soon. Reporter: Trebek revealed his diagnosis in March. This week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. But I'm going to fight this, and I'm going to keep working. Reporter: By may, after the first wave of chemo, he appeared to be in remission. We thought I was finished with chemo. That was a bit premature. Reporter: The 79-year-old now undergoing a second round of chemotherapy, having a revelation. I have some regrets about having gone public with it. Because a lot of people are coming to me and looking for help, reassurance. And that's tough. Reporter: The host telling ABC about his struggle. There are moments when, for no reason at all, I feel this surge of sadness, depression. Reporter: But trebek has maintained his sense of optimism. Still bravely fighting. Hey, I've lived a good life, a full life. And I'm nearing the end of that life. So if it happens, it happens. And why should I be afraid of it? Reporter: Trebek has kept his word, continuing to host the show as he's undergoing chemotherapy. He says it can be difficult to speak. But Tom, through all of this, he still hasn't missed a day of work.

