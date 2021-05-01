Alex Trebek’s last shows of ‘Jeopardy!’ air this week

The final five episodes were shot in October. The show’s producers say Trebek worked up until 10 days before he died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8 at age 80.
1:27 | 01/05/21

