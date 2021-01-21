Amanda Gorman becomes youngest inaugural poet

The 22-year-old read her own poem, titled “The Hill We Climb,” at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
2:03 | 01/21/21

Transcript for Amanda Gorman becomes youngest inaugural poet

