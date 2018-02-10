Transcript for Amazon raises hourly pay for workers to $15 after criticism

From online giant Amazon. The company announcing it will raise the minimum wage for all workers, full-time and part-time, to $15 an hour. ABC's linsey Davis tonight with the moment some of those workers got the news. Reporter: Today, a big announcement from Amazon. We are also establishing a new Amazon minimum wage of $15 an hour. Reporter: That bump in pay from $11 to $15 an hour is for more than 350,000 full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal workers. The retail giant has faced criticism over work conditions and calls for higher wages. We say to Mr. Bezos and the other billionaires that own these large corporations, pay your workers a living wage. Reporter: Today, Amazon's CEO Jeff bezos, the world's richest man, saying in a statement, we listened to our critics, thought hard about what we wanted to do and decided we want to lead. Senator Bernie Sanders congratulating bezos for, quote, doing the right thing. Some analysts say the company, now worth a trillion dollars, could offset the cost through the new $20 hike on Amazon prime memberships. And linsey Davis with us now tonight. And we know that Amazon is urging other companies to do the same, some already have. Reporter: Right, David. Amazon is encouraging its competitors to follow suit. And calling on Washington to increase the federal minimum wage, saying that the current $7.25 is simply too low. Walmart and target have already announced minimum wage increases. David? Big day for those workers. Thank you.

