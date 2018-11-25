American consumers gear up for Cyber Monday sales

More
Cyber Monday is projected to be the biggest online shopping day in U.S. history; 75 million Americans are expected to spend $7.7 billion.
1:37 | 11/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for American consumers gear up for Cyber Monday sales

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59408694,"title":"American consumers gear up for Cyber Monday sales","duration":"1:37","description":"Cyber Monday is projected to be the biggest online shopping day in U.S. history; 75 million Americans are expected to spend $7.7 billion.","url":"/WNT/video/american-consumers-gear-cyber-monday-sales-59408694","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.