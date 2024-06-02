Americans who helped win WWII receive heroes' welcome in France

Sixty-six American World War II veterans were welcomed as they arrived in France on Saturday ahead of the eightieth anniversary of D-Day.

June 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live