Transcript for Amy Coney Barret faces day 3 of Senate hearing, climate change questions

tonight, and the supreme court showdown, day three of the hearing for judge Amy coney Barrett, president trump's pick to replace justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Democrats have been grilling her about the affordable care act, with a case before the court just days after the election. But today, Republicans signaling that they know Americans are watching this particular issue closely, questioning the judge on the affordable care act, as well. ABC's Terry Moran has covered the supreme court for years for us. Reporter: It was a day Republicans sensed victory, a triumph decades in the making. This is the first time in American history that we've nominated a woman who is unashamedly pro-life and embraces her faith without apology and she's going to the court, a seat at the table is waiting on you. Reporter: But before that happens, Republicans surprisingly were playing defense on the affordable care act, after Democrats hammered home on Tuesday that the law will come before the supreme court just one week after the election. Obamacare is on the ballot. Reporter: With the trump administration asking if court to strike down the entire law, today, it was Republicans suddenly needing to have judge Barrett reassure worried Americans, invoking the principle of severability, where if judges strike down one part of a law, they try to preserve everything else. In this case, protections for pre-existing conditions and other popular parts of the ACA. The presumption is also in favor of severability. The main thing is the doctrine of severability has a presumption to save the statue if possible, is that correct? That is correct. Reporter: Democrats weren't buying it, and they pressed the nominee. Did you have, then, a germ understanding that one of the president's campaign promises was to repeal the affordable care ability when you were nominated? I, as I said before, I'm aware that the president opposes the affordable care act. Is the answer yes then? That you were aware? Well, senator klobuchar, all these questions, you're suggesting that I have animus or I cut a deal with the% and I was very clear yesterday that that isn't what happened. Reporter: President trump and his sweeping claims of power, a frequent focus of Democrats' questioning. President trump claims he has a absolute right to pardon would you agree? First, that nobody is above the law, not the president, not you, not me, is that correct? I agree, no one is above the law. And does a president have an absolute right to pardon himself for a crime? Because it would be opining on an open question when I haven't gone through the judicial process to decide it, it's not one in which I can offer a view. Reporter: And 24 hours after saying she had read about climate change but doesn't have a, quote, firm view on it, vice presidential nominee kamala Harris pressing judge Barrett about the issue. Do you believe that climate change is happening and is threatening the air we breathe and the water we drink? I will not express a view on a matter of public policy, especially one that is politically controversial, because that is inconsistent with the judicial role. Thank you, judge Barrett, and you've made your point clear that you believe it's a debatable claim. Another fascinating day up on the hill. Terry Moran back with us tonight. As you reported there, the Democrats grilling judge Barrett on the affordable care act, coverage for millions including pre-existing conditions on the line with that case just days after the election, but we all took note today it seemed it was the Republicans on the committee today trying to clarify on the future of the affordable care Reporter: It was, David. And it was really striking. Republican after Republican using their time questioning judge Barrett to send a message beyond the hearing room, to their constituents, to voters, that Republicans don't want the entire Obamacare statute to be struck down by the court, though that's exactly what president trump's lawyers are arguing in the court, and they left the unmistakable impression that it is an issue that's really hurting them in this election. David? All right, Terry, we'll see you back here tomorrow night.

