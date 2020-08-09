Anger in the streets of Rochester and Portland

More
At least 74 people were arrested during protests in Portland this weekend; in Rochester, 1,000 marched on Sunday for Daniel Prude, who died in police custody.
2:18 | 09/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Anger in the streets of Rochester and Portland

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:18","description":"At least 74 people were arrested during protests in Portland this weekend; in Rochester, 1,000 marched on Sunday for Daniel Prude, who died in police custody.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72867921","title":"Anger in the streets of Rochester and Portland","url":"/WNT/video/anger-streets-rochester-portland-72867921"}