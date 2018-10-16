Transcript for Anheuser-Busch delivering drinking water to Florida, Georgia

Finally tonight here, made in America. Generosity in America in a bud can. It's been less than a week since hurricane Michael hit. Ravaging entire communities. And we remember what they told us right away. The sooner you can get people out of the desolate conditions, the better off that you are. Reporter: So, you're going to go door to door? Right. Reporter: Looking for anyone still in need. And now, it's all about the supplies. This Panama City police officer packing food and water. In Callaway, Florida, Lesley and her dog at a collection point. And in ebro, Florida, today. Hi, Dave. Reporter: Tom and his team getting ready to hand out safe drinking water in what looks like a bud can. Loading up some water for some of the relief effort out there in Panama City, Mexico beach. Reporter: Those cans of water from ft. Collins, Colorado, where a team from anheuser-busch has turned their beer line into a water line. Team leader Mary. We're going to get drinking water. Reporter: Steve grabbing one of the cans of water off the line. This is absolutely one of the proudest moments that I've had at this brewery. Reporter: Sending 300,000 cans to Florida and Georgia for hurricane Michael relief. They were there after hurricane Florence, too. And back at that plant in Colorado tonight, they are proud to be helping so many families in need. Safe drinking water in a can. Great idea. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Good night.

