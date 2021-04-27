Apple announces $1 billion new North Carolina campus

Apple announced Monday that as part of its investments and expansion, it plans to build a new campus and engineering hub in the Research Triangle area. It is the company’s first East Coast campus.
0:12 | 04/27/21

