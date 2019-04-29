Transcript for Army veteran accused of trying to wage jihad in the US: Authorities

And we begin tonight with that alleged terror plot being planned right here in the U.S. Federal prosecutors late today revealing a U.S. Military veteran was allegedly planning mass casualty attacks on a variety of targets, using a modified ak-47 and, in some cases, an ied, an improvised explosive device. Among the alleged targets, the popular Santa Monica pier and the port of Long Beach. They arrested him in California after he scoped out an alleged target. They say he was motivated in part by the deadly attack on muslims in New Zealand. ABC's will Carr leading us off. Reporter: Tonight, this army veteran, who fought against terror in Afghanistan, is accused of trying to wage jihad in the United States. This is a case in which law enforcement was able to identify a man consumed with hate and bent on mass murder. And stop him before he could carry out his attack. Reporter: Authorities say mark Steven Domingo wanted to detonate an ied at a packed white nationalist rally in long Beach over the weekend. He was taken into custody after he took receipt of what he thought were pressure cooker bombs. Reporter: Those turned out to be inert devices passed along by federal law enforcement as they tracked Domingo's every move. He allegedly purchased several hundred three-inch long nails to be used in ieds as shrapnel, specifically because the nails were long enough to penetrate the human body and puncture internal organs. Reporter: Federal authorities say Domingo was radicalized rapidly. Following the attack at two mosques in New Zealand last month, he wrote, quote, "There must be retribution." Reporter: Authorities say Domingo also wanted to target Jews, churches, police officers and the popular Santa Monica pier. Even pull off a drive-by with an ak-47-style rifle. Sometimes we get asked what keeps you up at night -- this is a case that keeps us up at night. Reporter: But before he could pull off any attack, the joint terror task force arrested Domingo Friday. With that in mind, are you considering him to be a lone wolf at this point? Yeah, we believe we caught him very, very early when he started to talk the attack. Will Carr at that press conference late today. He joins us now. And will, they say the suspect expressed support for ISIS? Reporter: That's right, David. They believe that he was acting alone, but wanted to target places that were packed with people, including the Santa Monica pier behind me. They also say he talked about past attacks, including the Boston bombing, and said there should be another mass shooting like Las Vegas. David? Will Carr, thank you. We are also learning more at

