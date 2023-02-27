Artificial sweetener may increase risk of heart attack, stroke: Study

High blood levels of erythritol could double the chances of heart disease for those already facing risk factors, although more study is needed to determine a definitive link, according to researchers.

February 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live