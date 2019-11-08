Transcript for Attack on a Norway mosque stopped

Thank you. We head to an attack on a mosque investigated as an act of terror. It happened in Norway. New video showing police running into a mosque after a gunman shot and wounded one person. Worshippers had the attacker pinned to the ground. The suspects expressed views online and another mosque attack. Here is Julia Mcfarlane. Reporter: Tonight, police are investigating the attack on a Norway mosque as an attempted terrorist attack. As new details emerge about the heroic bystanders who helped thwart a gunman when he opened fire at the Al Noor islamic center. He started to fire -- Explaining how he grabbed the gunman, throwing him so that the gun fell out of the suspect's hand. He was wearing this brown leather belt with a lot of bullets on it. He came very fully prepared. Reporter: Police describing the suspect as a white Norwegian citizen, around 20 years old, he had expressed extreme right wing views, and "Hostile attitudes" towards immigrants. Authorities later visited his residence where they found his 17-year-old step-sister dead. He is now suspected in that death. There are reports that the suspect grazed the gunman and killed people in New Zealand in March. The there is no doubt the swift and firm response of people inside stopped the aggressor and prevented more

