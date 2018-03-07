Transcript for Authorities in deciding how to rescue soccer team from flooded cave in Thailand

Tense cave rescue and the new headline tonight some saying it could be months to get those boys out safely. That's stunning image that are twelve we always end of soccer coach. Found alive for alleged scheme under routers and other treacherous rescue teams from around the world plotting away to get the boys out. ABC's James Longman is there. Tonight depression is on. Yeah. Many people are coming. Now that those twelve missing boys and S soccer coach have been found alive with mold reign full cost this week the real test. Will be getting them out safely. The boys aged eleven to sixteen all rail thin do you need it will create the Thai navy saying a team of seven seals all we've than. Including a doctor and nice people been evaluated and are in good condition. These are the kinds of minute she rations that die this assuming into the cave to give. To the boys think that a protein rich full of nutrients to build up a strength so that they can get out but also things. They can swallow because they've been so long without further. Above ground teams are working to find a way to bring them home. None of the options is easy one plan teaching the boys who may not know how to swim to scuba dive. What his pitching a mosque on this boy possibly testing equipment they would use in a water rescue and he is what they face. It cave complex in the mountains of northern Thailand is about six miles long the boy's neck coach are here a half mile underground and at a level one mile from the cave entrance according to the British diving team he found them to get that. Divers had to navigate a maze of caverns and passage ways. Some would enough for him to stand. Others completely submerged then he white enough to scuba equipment to squeeze through a treacherous journey that could take even the most experienced divers six hours. They have to dive gunman from opening. And you'd like to Brooklyn he really over huge break them hills and then the diving starts. It's swimming the boys out is not an option they may have to remain in the K for weeks or months until the rainy season policies. About poses risks to the longer they remain underground. The harder it will be for them to readjust to life on the surface they're anxious parents already imagining there a time. This mother saying she can't wait to -- son his favorite food a traditional Thai ailment. And James long minutes outside that cave again tonight and James we just heard you report they could be in there for weeks or months. And no teams are working to set up a line of communication to those trapped voice. That's right Tom what rescue okay though putting down a phone line all the way into that Kate. And a fine company told us that originally they didn't have a record long enough. But now they've managed to spliced this decade long enough but still no word on when those boys are gonna be out to speak to that parents. Tell James long with Russ Knight James thank you.

