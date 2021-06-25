Authorities investigate cause of Florida condo collapse

The Miami-Dade Police Department is leading an investigation into the cause of the collapse. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said the building was built in the 1980s and was undergoing roof work.
3:39 | 06/25/21

