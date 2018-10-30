Authorities investigating deadly helicopter crash in Florida

At least two people were killed when the helicopter slammed into a mobile home park and burst into flames.
0:12 | 10/30/18

Authorities investigating deadly helicopter crash in Florida
To the index and a deadly helicopter crash in Florida at least two people were killed when the chopper slammed into a mobile home park and Seagram. Full fatalities believed to be from the helicopter one person on the ground was injured the FAA investigating.

