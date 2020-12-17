Authorities reveal plot to alleged hijack commercial airliner

According to the FBI, Cholo Abdi Abdullah attended flight school for two years in the Philippines, and he allegedly researched the 9/11 attacks and “how to breach a cockpit door from the outside.”
