Authorities suspect Russian hack went undetected for 6 months

More
Russian agents are suspected of spying on emails and the communications of government officials, and there is fear they might be able to control or manipulate networks in an ongoing attack.
2:04 | 12/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Authorities suspect Russian hack went undetected for 6 months

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:04","description":"Russian agents are suspected of spying on emails and the communications of government officials, and there is fear they might be able to control or manipulate networks in an ongoing attack.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74812071","title":"Authorities suspect Russian hack went undetected for 6 months","url":"/WNT/video/authorities-suspect-russian-hack-undetected-months-74812071"}