Ballerina from Russia’s Bolshoi Ballet takes stand against war in Ukraine

International star ballerina Olga Smirnova quit Moscow’s renowned Bolshoi Ballet after publicly denouncing the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live