Barr contradicts Trump before leaving attorney general role

President Donald Trump said China may have been behind the cyberattack that targeted federal agencies and private companies, but Attorney General William Barr said it “appears to be the Russians.”
2:23 | 12/22/20

Barr contradicts Trump before leaving attorney general role

