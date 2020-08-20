Baseball announcer suspended in middle of game

Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman was caught on a hot mic using an anti-gay slur before the game started. He apologized on-air in the fifth inning and was then replaced by another announcer.
0:31 | 08/20/20

Baseball announcer suspended in middle of game
defense, but jet blue says all passengers 2 and older must wear a mask. A broadcast an on a hot mic using a gay slur. Then in the middle of his apology he stopped to call a play. From the bottom of my heart I'm so very, very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith. As there's a drive into deep left field by Castellanos. It will be a home run. Later today, Fox Sports saying he will not be part of their broadcasting season.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

