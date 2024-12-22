Baseball fans mourn loss of 'the man of steal'

Rickey Henderson died Friday in Oakland. He was known for stealing a record 1,400 bases, as well as scoring more runs and having more leadoff home runs than any other player in history.

December 22, 2024

