Battle for Iowa caucus intensifying just 22 days away

More
A major shift in the polls indicates Sen. Bernie Sanders has the momentum with a four-way race with Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden.
2:41 | 01/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Battle for Iowa caucus intensifying just 22 days away

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:41","description":"A major shift in the polls indicates Sen. Bernie Sanders has the momentum with a four-way race with Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68234447","title":"Battle for Iowa caucus intensifying just 22 days away","url":"/WNT/video/battle-iowa-caucus-intensifying-22-days-68234447"}