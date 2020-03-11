Transcript for Is battleground state of Pennsylvania the key to victory?

And Joe Biden campaigning up to the last minute today, returning to Pennsylvania, T state where he was born, where he lived as a boy, a state that could decide this election. ABC's Mary Bruce tonight with the Biden campaign. Let's go Joe! Reporter: Joe Biden today closing out his campaign where it all began, his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania. Hey, everybody! How are you? It's good to be home! Reporter: Biden visiting his childhood home, going inside to share a moment with two of his granddaughters and leaving a lasting mark. Signing one of the walls, "From this house to the white house with the grace of god." Mr. Vice president, what were you thinking about in there on the day you could be elected president? I was thinking about my mom. Thinking about my mom. Reporter: Before heading to Pennsylvania, Biden visiting the grave of his son beau, who before he died, urged his father to run. Joe! Joe! Joe! Reporter: Biden today trying to remind voters in the key state of his blue-collar roots, urging pennsylvanians to bring their native son across the finish line. Hello, Philadelphia! Reporter: Today thanking volunteers in Philadelphia. If you haven't gotten everybody out, get them out! Reporter: Biden's team out fighting for every last vote. His running mate kamala Harris in Detroit, Michigan. Today is the day that the path to the white house runs right through this hood, right through Michigan. That's right. Reporter: She too could make history tonight. Harris, the first black woman, the first asian-american on a major presidential ticket. Potentially becoming the first woman ever to be vice president. And how are you feeling about your chances today? Listen, the day ain't over. Ask me after the polls close. Reporter: Late this afternoon, returning to Wilmington, Biden says if he doesn't win, he's worried for the country. I believe very, very strongly, I really mean it, that we have to restore decency and honor in our system or -- it's just going to fall apart. All right, so, let's get right back to Mary Bruce, with us from wwilmington, Delaware, tonight. The Biden team still campaigning right up until the last minute late today. The campaign has studied the numbers, studied that record early vote. They believe they have a sense of what president trump needed to do today in turnout to catch up and tonight, the Biden camp says they're confident the president is facing an uphill battle? Reporter: David, the Biden team has been very cautious all along, but tonight, they are exuding confidence, saying, it is clear that they are winning. They feel most of the early vote went for Biden and they say that means that president trump tonight will have to outperform in many states that he won in 2016. It means that in many states, they say trump will need to get 60% or more of the election day vote Iner to pull this off. Asked tonight for his outlook, Joe Biden said, he feels hopeful. Well, they're confident, but we'll see as this night plays out. In the meantime, you heard president trump there in John's report saying he will not declare an early victory. Tonight, an indication that we may or might not heard from Joe Biden tonight. Reporter: Biden appears to be changing things up here at the last minute. He was expected to speak here tonight no matter what, but a short while ago, he told reporters, we'll see. Saying, if there's something to talk about tonight, I'll talk about it. If not, I'll wait until the votes are counted the next day. David? We'll see. He's going to wait with us. Mary Bruce, thank you.

