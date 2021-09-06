Beech-Nut issues voluntary recall for baby rice cereal

The company said it will no longer sell the product because it contains arsenic levels above FDA limits. No illnesses related to the cereal have been reported.
0:15 | 06/09/21

Beech-Nut issues voluntary recall for baby rice cereal

