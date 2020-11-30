Transcript for Biden gets 1st presidential daily briefing on national security

Monday night, as well. President-Elect Joe Biden has now received his first presidential daily national security briefing, mentd to prepare and incoming president to be ready on day one. It comes as Biden reveals his economic team, nominating the first woman to serve as treasury secretary. A focus on the economy for working class families with this team. And there's from Wisconsin tonight, after president trump's campaign spent about $3 million for a partial recount there, that discovered 87 more votes for Joe Biden. Here's Mary Bruce. Reporter: After weeks of stonewalling by president trump, President-Elect Joe Biden today finally receis first presidential daily briefing of classified national security information. He also announced his economic team, trying to make good on his promise to diversify the white house, address income inequality and deliver for working families. For treasury secretary, former fed chair Janet yellin, who would be the first woman in the role. Cecilia rouse, a princeton economist, is now the first black nominee to head the president's council of economic advisers. Another first, neera tanden, she would be the first woman of color to run the office of management and budget. But tanden, who leads a liberal think tank and has skewered Republicans on Twitter, is already facing pushback. I think, in light of her combative and insulting comments about many members of the senate, mainly on our side of the aisle, that it creates certainly a problematic path. Reporter: But Democrats blasted Republicans for complaining about mean tweets after four years of Donald Trump. It will be very tough to take those crocodile tears seriously. Reporter: Most Republican senators have not even publicly acknowledged that Biden won the election. But each day, more states are officially certifying his win. Today, Arizona. The votes have been tabulated, all 15 counties have certified the results. Reporter: In Pennsylvania, a federal judge appointed by trump himself dismissed the president's efforts to throw out votes, writing, "Calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here." In Wisconsin, team trump paid $3 million for a partial recount that actually uncovered 87 more votes for Biden. And in Georgia, the president is still railing against the nor and secretary of state, who certified Biden's win there. The governor's done nothing. He's done absolutely nothing. I'm ashamed that I endorsed him. Reporter: Trump's false claims of fraud threaten to undermine Republican efforts win Georgia's two special senate elections on January 5th. RNC chair Ronna Mcdaniel asked by one republic voter why they should even bother if the president says the system is rigged against them. How are we going to spend money and work when it's already decided? It's not decided. This is the key. It's not decided. All right, Mary Bruce with us live tonight from Washington and Mary, we also learned that President-Elect Biden injured his foot over the weekend playing around with the family dog? Reporter: Je, David, Joe Biden slipped and twisted his ankle over the weekend. Doctors discovers a small airline fracture. Biden will now be in one of those medical walking boots for several weeks. David? All right, Mary Bruce tonight. Mary, thank you.

