Biden to address Congress, nation

More
President Joe Biden is set to lay out his policy agenda and push his infrastructure plan in his first address to a joint session of Congress.
4:38 | 04/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden to address Congress, nation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:38","description":"President Joe Biden is set to lay out his policy agenda and push his infrastructure plan in his first address to a joint session of Congress.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77379354","title":"Biden to address Congress, nation","url":"/WNT/video/biden-address-congress-nation-77379354"}