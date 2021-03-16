Transcript for Biden administration grapples with influx of young migrants at the border

And you heard the president there send that message not to come. It comes just hours after his own homeland security chief acknowledged that they are bracing for more migrants than any time in the past 20 years, but also saying repeatedly today, the border is secure. ABC's Marcus Moore from Texas tonight. Reporter: The Biden administration tonight grappling with a growing surge of young migrants at the southern border, the homeland security chief warning about the dire situation, but he says the border is secure. This is what we do. We know how to secure the border. We know how to care for children. And we know how to build legal and safe pathways to the united States that the law provides. Reporter: FEMA preparing to E welcome up to 3,000 unaccompanied migrant teen boys at this downtown Dallas convention center. Still, despite its message to migrants calling for patience and not to come now, dhs says it expects the surge to continue, with more migrants crossing than in the past 20 years and in the middle of a pandemic. Sources say the number under 18 in custody jumped 25% in the last week. And because of the lag in the transfer process to the U.S. Refugee agency, mayorkas admitted sometimes they are held longer than the three days maximum. Cecilia Vega spoke to lawyers who met with children inside one of those sites. There were so many young children and more than that, it was striking that at least for the ones that we spoke to, that many of them have immediate family to whom they can be released. Reporter: David, the convention center here in Dallas will begin accepting those teenagers tomorrow. Officials hope it will reduce the strain on border patrol stations that have been seeing those record increases in unaccompanied migrant kids. David? All right, Marcus Moore from Dallas. Marcus, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.