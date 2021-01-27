Biden announces purchase of more doses of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

More
President Joe Biden announced his administration has secured 200 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses, which will arrive this summer. This would ensure nearly everyone in the U.S. can get two shots.
5:14 | 01/27/21

