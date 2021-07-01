Biden calls violent DC protests an ‘insurrection’

President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation on Wednesday, calling on President Donald Trump to help end the protests.
2:21 | 01/07/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden calls violent DC protests an ‘insurrection’

