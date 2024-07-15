Biden campaign reacts to JD Vance as Trump's VP pick

President Joe Biden called the Ohio senator a "clone of Trump" after J.D. Vance was selected to be Donald Trump's running mate.

July 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live