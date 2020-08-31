Transcript for Biden condemns violence in cities, says Trump adds ‘fuel to every fire’

We turn to politics now. Joe Biden traveled to an old steel mill in Pittsburgh where he spoke out forcefully against looting, rioting and president trump, and said the president can't stop the violence, because he's part of the problem. Here's ABC's Terry Moran. Reporter: Joe Biden in Pittsburgh, in a rare campaign stop, and a blistering speech, blasting president trump for stoking violence and division in America, for his own political gain. Fires are burning and we have a president who fans the flames, rather than fighting the flames. He can't stop the violence because for years, he's fomented it. Reporter: The democratic candidate repeated his condemnation of the violence that has broken out in several cities in recent months. Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting. None of this is protesting. It's lawlessness, plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted. Reporter: President trump tries to portray Joe Biden as a far-left supporter of violence in the streets. Biden shrugging it off. You know me. Ask yourself, do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really? I want a safe America, safe from covid, safe from crime and looting, safe from racially motivated violence, safe from bad cops. Let me be crystal clear, safe from four more years of Donald Trump. Reporter: It is trump, Biden argued, who is a toxic presence in America and a failed leader. Mr. Trump, you want to talk about fear? Do you know what people are afraid of in America? They're afraid they're going to get covid. They're afraid they're going to get sick and die and that is, in no small part, it's because of you. Reporter: Late today, the president fired back. We have to stop this horrible left-wing ideology that seems to be permeaing our country and basically it's weakness. It's weakness on behalf of Democrat politicians. Terry more Yan joins us now from Washington. And president trump we know heading to Wisconsin tomorrow. Joe Biden was asked today if he plans to go there, as well. Reporter: He was, Tom. He said he's checking into it, he hopes to be able to go, but he made clear in the speech today he does not want to fan the flames in Wisconsin or anywhere in the country, saying, quote, we need to heal. Tom? Terry Moran for us tonight. Terry, thank you.

