-
Now Playing: Vaccinating teachers amidst school re-opening pressures becomes hot-button issue
-
Now Playing: South Africa hit hard by new COVID-19 variant, hospitals full
-
Now Playing: First case of South Africa COVID-19 variant confirmed in US
-
Now Playing: Pittsburgh hospital vaccinates under-resourced communities
-
Now Playing: ER physician on front line of COVID-19 pandemic
-
Now Playing: Are 2 masks better than 1?
-
Now Playing: Biden to extend Affordable Care Act enrollment
-
Now Playing: Dr. Ashish Jha breaks down mutant coronavirus variants and double masking
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: President Biden set to sign new round of executive orders
-
Now Playing: COVID crisis: President Biden’s COVID-19 taskforce predicts 90K deaths in next month
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Deepening threat of domestic terrorism after Capitol riots
-
Now Playing: Drivers stranded in snowstorm get leftover COVID-19 vaccines
-
Now Playing: Dr. Fauci discusses mass vaccination plans, latest on new COVID-19 variants
-
Now Playing: DHS issues rare warning about high domestic terror threat
-
Now Playing: Scramble for coronavirus shots
-
Now Playing: Nationwide vaccine shortage as COVID-19 variant confirmed in half the country
-
Now Playing: Pros and cons of intermittent fasting
-
Now Playing: How long does it take to produce more COVID-19 vaccine?