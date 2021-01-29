Biden to expand Affordable Care Act enrollment amid COVID-19

More
In executive actions, President Joe Biden aimed to tackle health care by adding a special enrollment period to the Affordable Care Act. He will also address reproductive health in a memorandum.
1:55 | 01/29/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden to expand Affordable Care Act enrollment amid COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:55","description":"In executive actions, President Joe Biden aimed to tackle health care by adding a special enrollment period to the Affordable Care Act. He will also address reproductive health in a memorandum.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75548534","title":"Biden to expand Affordable Care Act enrollment amid COVID-19","url":"/WNT/video/biden-expand-affordable-care-act-enrollment-amid-covid-75548534"}