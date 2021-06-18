24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Biden faces GOP criticism for new federal vaccine requirements

A group of GOP governors are threatening to sue the federal government over President Joe Biden&rsquo;s latest federal vaccine requirements. Biden said Friday that the new mandates protect public health.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live