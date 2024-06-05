Biden lands in France for D-Day anniversary, democracy speech

President Joe Biden visited France, marking 80 years since the World War II D-Day landings, with a new war shadowing Europe as Ukraine battles Russia's invasion.

June 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live