Biden makes ‘Made in America’ promise in Pennsylvania

More
During a visit to a Mack Trucks facility in the Lehigh Valley, President Joe Biden said he promises to use taxpayer dollars to “buy American.”
0:39 | 07/29/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden makes ‘Made in America’ promise in Pennsylvania

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:39","description":"During a visit to a Mack Trucks facility in the Lehigh Valley, President Joe Biden said he promises to use taxpayer dollars to “buy American.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79127453","title":"Biden makes ‘Made in America’ promise in Pennsylvania","url":"/WNT/video/biden-makes-made-america-promise-pennsylvania-79127453"}