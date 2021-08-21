Transcript for Biden meets with national security team

Meantime in Washington, president Biden with a last-minute change of plans, staying at the white house, canceling his weekend trip to his home in Delaware. The president meeting with his national security team. The administration under fire as events continue to unfold. ABC's Maryalice parks is at the white house tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the west wing scrambling. President Biden canceling plans to go home to Wilmington, meeting with his national security team at the white house on the quote, massive logistical operation to evacuate Americans and Afghan partners. Frustration and desperation mounting in Washington. The Pentagon today emphasizing evacuation flights have resumed. But trying to cut through the confusion over that embassy security alert warning Americans to avoid the airport unless instructed. If you're an American and you're at a gate, you will be let in that gate. The state department's doing the best job they can to advise Americans who still haven't made it to the airport. Reporter: Chaos and danger on the ground increasing calls for U.S. Forces to conduct special operations to extract those trapped. The administration saying all options are on the table but careful not to make promises with any troop movement outside the airport extremely dangerous. I just want to stress that the military mission that we are executing now is a noncombatant evacuation operation. Reporter: Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle demanding answers. Working hard now, too, to contact those in need. Minority leader Mitch Mcconnell saying the situation was avoidable. Our retreat has laid ground work for a massive humanitarian crisis under Taliban rule and a global terrorist resurgence under Al Qaeda leadership. And whit, it's not just Republicans. We have heard criticism from some leaders in E uk and Europe, too, and I'm hearing that the sense of chaos and lack of coordination has just shocked some administration officials and employees here in Washington. Whit? Maryalice, thank you. Be sure to watch "This week" tomorrow morning. Martha Raddatz will have more of her exclusive interview with defense secretary Lloyd Austin about the ongoing evacuation effort in Afghanistan.

