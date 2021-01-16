Biden promises to deliver 100 million shots of vaccine in 1st 100 days

President-elect Joe Biden said he will use the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Guard to build 100 emergency vaccination centers around the country.
1:58 | 01/16/21

Biden promises to deliver 100 million shots of vaccine in 1st 100 days

