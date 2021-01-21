-
Now Playing: Wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery
-
Now Playing: Kangaroo rescued from Australia’s bushfires enjoys playing with seahorse plush toy
-
Now Playing: US-Canadian border community struggles as countries stay locked down
-
Now Playing: Paddleboarder rescues dog from River Thames
-
Now Playing: National Guard called, Epiphany celebrated, northern lights: World in Photos, Jan. 19
-
Now Playing: Incredible Aurora Borealis display illuminates Norwegian night sky
-
Now Playing: US teen jailed in Caribbean for breaking COVID rules speaks out for the first time
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, January 18, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Jan. 18, 2021
-
Now Playing: Yemen on the brink of starvation
-
Now Playing: Russian opposition leader detained upon return to country
-
Now Playing: Washington, D.C., COVID-19, and migrants: World in Photos, Jan. 18
-
Now Playing: Palace of Versailles blanketed with snow
-
Now Playing: Massive migrant caravan heads to US
-
Now Playing: Alexei Navalny detained after landing in Moscow
-
Now Playing: Migrant caravan clashes with Guatemalan authorities
-
Now Playing: Aerial footage shows snow-covered Switzerland
-
Now Playing: Alexey Navalny detained on his return to Russia
-
Now Playing: Search for survivors underway after deadly earthquake