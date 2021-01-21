Biden signs 15 executive actions, reversing some Trump policies

More
Newly inaugurated President Joe Biden kept his promise by signing actions to rejoin the Paris climate accord, end the so-called “Muslim travel ban” and require masks on federal property.
3:20 | 01/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden signs 15 executive actions, reversing some Trump policies

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:20","description":"Newly inaugurated President Joe Biden kept his promise by signing actions to rejoin the Paris climate accord, end the so-called “Muslim travel ban” and require masks on federal property. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75387125","title":"Biden signs 15 executive actions, reversing some Trump policies","url":"/WNT/video/biden-signs-15-executive-actions-reversing-trump-policies-75387125"}