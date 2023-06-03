Biden signs debt ceiling deal

The bill suspends the nation's $31 trillion debt ceiling until January 2025 and places new limits on spending, rescinds IRS funds, and expands work requirements for those on food assistance.

June 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live