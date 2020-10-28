Biden, Trump campaigns make final sprint with week to Election Day

More
The president is holding rallies in three of the states he won in 2016, while the first lady made an appeal to suburban women and Biden traveled to Georgia.
4:39 | 10/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden, Trump campaigns make final sprint with week to Election Day

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:39","description":"The president is holding rallies in three of the states he won in 2016, while the first lady made an appeal to suburban women and Biden traveled to Georgia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73866652","title":"Biden, Trump campaigns make final sprint with week to Election Day","url":"/WNT/video/biden-trump-campaigns-make-final-sprint-week-election-73866652"}