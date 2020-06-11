Biden urges patience, expresses confidence he’ll win after votes are counted

Democratic candidate Joe Biden addressed the nation Thursday to say that “each ballot must be counted.” He also said he spoke to running mate Kamala Harris about COVID-19 and the economy.
2:58 | 11/06/20

