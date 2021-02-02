-
Now Playing: What to do if you test positive for COVID-19 after 1st vaccine shot
-
Now Playing: Alaska all-female vaccination team
-
Now Playing: Vaccine delays
-
Now Playing: Inequity in COVID-19 vaccinations
-
Now Playing: COVID vaccine and new variants
-
Now Playing: Little girl leaves hospital after 9 months of battling COVID-19
-
Now Playing: White House announces contract to produce millions of at-home COVID-19 tests
-
Now Playing: Couple starts Facebook page to help older people sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Nor'easter blankets East Coast
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Massive snowstorm blankets East Coast
-
Now Playing: Moderna president details plans to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production
-
Now Playing: January set to end as America’s deadliest month of pandemic
-
Now Playing: Johnson & Johnson vaccine efficiency
-
Now Playing: President Biden orders mask mandate on public transportation
-
Now Playing: Race to get vaccinated intensifies as COVID-19 variants spread across the country
-
Now Playing: Top fitness trends of 2021
-
Now Playing: Johnson & Johnson announce effective single-dose COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: This woman lost 100lbs and still ate her favorite foods
-
Now Playing: Biden pushing to pass next COVID-19 relief bill, hopes for bipartisanship