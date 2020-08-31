Transcript for Black families reflect on Chadwick Boseman and the ‘Black Panther’ star’s legacy

Finally tonight, he was a superhero on screen and in real life. How Chadwick Boseman is still helping to protect others. Tonight, as so many honor the life of Chadwick Boseman, families across America and the world sharing photos of their children dressed as their favorite superhero and remembering their hero. 5-year-old Carter from Greenville, South Carolina, with the "Wakanda forever" pose in front of his action figures. Carter's mother said he watched "Black panther" and "Saw that he could be someone strong and powerful." In St. Louis, Missouri, 7-year-old Kian Westbrook creating a memorial for his hero with his action figures. His mother said, "Seeing a superhero on a movie screen that looked like him meant everything." The outpouring of support felt across this country. The America cancer society telling us their website saw an 8,000% increase to their colorectal cancer signs and symptoms page. And tonight, we're also hearing from Boseman's marvel co-stars about the man they knew offscreen. He was consistently funny and thoughtful and genuine and generous. Chadwick was a deeply kind and gentle person. The guy who played him is an even bigger hero in real life. A hero that was so strong, visited children who were fighting cancer while quietly battling it on his own. Chadwick's journey impacts mine to just to keep going, and I know what you're going through just to push forward and to find a purpose that you're working for, and just to be strong. Thank you so much for I'm Tom llamas in New York. I'll see you right back here tomorrow. Stay safe. Good night.

