'Bob the Cap Catcher' becomes Olympic sensation

Dubbed "Bob the Cap Catcher" by the NBC commentators, an Olympic lifeguard went viral after rescuing a lost swim cap at the bottom of the pool.

July 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live