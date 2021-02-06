Transcript for Body camera footage shows San Jose mass shooting

We also saw new body cam video today from inside that workplace shooting at a transit facility in San Jose. The newly released video showing a team of deputies right there and police officers heading toward the gunfire. Yo're about to see what they saw and heard. The gunman than taking his own the gun still in his hand. Here's ABC's Kaylee Hartung. Reporter: On this newly released body camera video, gunshots can be heard coming from inside the Santa Clara valley transportation authority facility as law enforcement moves in. Let's move. Reporter: As they make their way up a stairwell -- Hands on your head. Reporter: A supervisor is escaping. Are you able to open that door for us? I am, sir. Give me your key card. Reporter: They enter through the break room. A gun-mounted flashlight lighting up the darkened cubicles as they clear the room. I got sebody down in front of me. Reporter: Finding the shooter, Samuel Cassidy, dead. Those last two shots fired by him as he turned the gun on himself. By the time they found him, officials say eight of his coworkers were already dead. A ninth died in the hospital later that night. As the scene is secured, the camera reveals a bullet hole in a window. Police believe he knew they were coming and fired one of his last shots at the officers. The sheriff crediting the active shooter protocol training they've put all law enforcement through for saving lives, noting the team that linked up at the scene were from two different departments, didn't even know each other, but knew what to do. This protocol, I believe, saved lives. There are over 100 people in that area. He had a lot of additional ammunition. Everyone thankful for that training. Just horrible new images tonight. And Kaylee, you have new reporting at this hour on the other workplace shooting there in California at that fire station in L.A. County? Reporter: Yeah, David. This was reportedly a long-running dispute between two coworkers that turned deadly. It ended with the gunman lighting his own house on fire before killing himself. The victim, Torry Carlin, was honored last night at a vigil with hundreds turning out there. He was remembered as a dedicated fireman, but also a loving husband and a father to three David? Very difficult week there in two California communities.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.